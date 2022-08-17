×

Our stars are aligned globally and the bees are back to work

Africa’s biggest speaking bureau, Unique Speaker Bureau International, has launched globally

17 August 2022 - 11:35
The Unique Speaker Bureau International event. Picture: Supplied
The Unique Speaker Bureau International event. Picture: Supplied

Held at The Empire Conference & Events Venue in Parktown, Joburg, our launch was one of the most exciting, immersive and motivating events of the year.

Unique Speaker Bureau (SA) has more than 13 years’ experience within the speaker world.

We are now global and on a mission to accelerate brilliant solutions for the biggest corporate challenges of our century, along with some of the best five-star speakers, five-star customers and five-star licensees from around the world.

#USBGoesGlobal offers you the unique opportunity to join an international bureau, at a local level. Through collective collaboration, we are now able to offer global solutions to local challenges.

Moving from three stars to five stars, our beehive of five-star speakers, five-star licensees who perform and network across our five-star customer networking events, are now available to you, via one phone call, one e-mail, one contact.

Your gateway through us allows you to access global speakers and global content across Southern Africa, Australia, the US Eastern Seaboard, Canada, Germany, Singapore, New Zealand, East and West Africa, Mauritius, Madagascar, the Seychelles and more.

Join our network and let us ignite your business globally: www.uniquespeakerbureauint.com

Media and other contacts: paul@uniquespeakerbureau.com and melisa@uniquespeakerbureau.com 

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.