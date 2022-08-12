Pamro calls for papers for its 23rd annual media research conference

It will bring like-minded media owners, marketers, brand managers and advertising executives together to exchange invaluable insights about research methodologies and, in doing so, ultimately aims to improve the industry as a whole.

Conference sessions will encompass a variety of formats, including panel discussions and the presentation of case studies, papers and outcomes from media audience research activities.

Media experts from across Africa and the rest of the world will openly share their successes, challenges and failures in a quest to help delegates learn from one another and build better strategies for doing business in Africa.

Attending the conference, whether in person or virtually, will give delegates a greater understanding of elevated media practices in Africa, consumer behaviour insights, global media trends and challenges, and meaningful research methodologies, as well as allow them to glean strategic recommendations from industry leaders.

Call for papers

Pamro invites individuals or institutions who wish to present at the upcoming conference to submit their papers for consideration.

If selected, they will be required to present findings from their media audience research activities and/or relevant case studies, at the event. Each presentation will be 20 minutes with a 10 minute Q&A session.

Papers will be vetted according to their relevance to the industry. Though case studies are welcome, they need to convey findings that are of value to the broader research community.

Only papers sent to Pamro's executive director Jennifer Daniel will be accepted; email jdaniel@pamro.org. The submission deadline is September 15 2022.

Event details:

Date: October 23 — 24 2022

Venue: Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Cape Town — or online

Tickets: Physical attendance: R7,500 for Pamro members and R8,500 for non-members. Virtual attendance: R3,750 for Pamro members and R4,250 for non-members. More information regarding the sale of tickets will be announced in due course.



