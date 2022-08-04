Annual Kantar survey pushes telecoms giant into top spot as FNB falls back
MTN has increased in value in the past 12 months by more than $1.6bn (R26bn) to become SA’s most valuable brand and, given its current play to acquire Telkom, that trajectory is likely to continue.
The telecoms brand has surged up the Kantar BrandZ ranking to take the No 1 spot for the first time...
TOP BRANDS
MTN named SA’s most valuable brand
