Hunting unicorns: The search for the commercial creative

Creative talent needs to be better utilised to drive commercial success for brands rather than just creating brand novelty for novelty’s sake
Join Future of Media in unpacking the challenges and opportunities in the metaverse frontier, and the myriad possibilities it holds for advertisers
In the advertising industry, creatives are the manufacturers of the product their companies sell. Yet too often they are divorced from the financial responsibility of their role.
Escaping far too many of them is the fact that creativity has the power to unlock more than just novelty. Now, more than ever, with tighter belts across consumer segments, creativity needs to be used to create value beyond the purchase. It needs to inspire consumers to part with their hard-earned money in exchange for value that is greater than the security of cash in hand.
Rise of the experience economy
These days, commerce is everywhere and always on. Brands can no longer be centred on a product or service, and commerce has become more than a transaction. The way we need to engage with consumers is by putting people at the centre to craft the most innovative and valuable commerce experiences.
Brands of the future will move transaction into immersion and identity curation, becoming experiences that we buy. They will consider the whole systemic interaction that a customer has with them and leverage every brand contact point to build a better value chain. They will also need to have a deep understanding of the behavioural economics of their customers’ intentions and motivations. This experience economy will be the new face of capitalism.
Thinking like a commercial creative
The advertising industry has become obsessed with itself, losing sight of what and who it aims to serve. And in the greater world of business, we are running far behind by ignoring much of the data in front of us. We opt to judge our “creative excellence” by award shows (run by ourselves) rather than how consumers vote with their wallets.
The creative leaders who will thrive in the experience economy will build teams that have that trifecta of commercial, strategic and creative thinking.
Four tips for creative commerce:
As creatives, we need to start looking in unusual places to find solutions that will matter. These are the ideas that create interest, innovation and get more customers to engage more often. This is the lifeblood of any brand economy in the world today.
* Matthew van der Valk is the executive creative director at VMLY&R
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hunting unicorns: The search for the commercial creative
Creative talent needs to be better utilised to drive commercial success for brands rather than just creating brand novelty for novelty’s sake
In the advertising industry, creatives are the manufacturers of the product their companies sell. Yet too often they are divorced from the financial responsibility of their role.
Escaping far too many of them is the fact that creativity has the power to unlock more than just novelty. Now, more than ever, with tighter belts across consumer segments, creativity needs to be used to create value beyond the purchase. It needs to inspire consumers to part with their hard-earned money in exchange for value that is greater than the security of cash in hand.
Rise of the experience economy
These days, commerce is everywhere and always on. Brands can no longer be centred on a product or service, and commerce has become more than a transaction. The way we need to engage with consumers is by putting people at the centre to craft the most innovative and valuable commerce experiences.
Brands of the future will move transaction into immersion and identity curation, becoming experiences that we buy. They will consider the whole systemic interaction that a customer has with them and leverage every brand contact point to build a better value chain. They will also need to have a deep understanding of the behavioural economics of their customers’ intentions and motivations. This experience economy will be the new face of capitalism.
Thinking like a commercial creative
The advertising industry has become obsessed with itself, losing sight of what and who it aims to serve. And in the greater world of business, we are running far behind by ignoring much of the data in front of us. We opt to judge our “creative excellence” by award shows (run by ourselves) rather than how consumers vote with their wallets.
The creative leaders who will thrive in the experience economy will build teams that have that trifecta of commercial, strategic and creative thinking.
Four tips for creative commerce:
As creatives, we need to start looking in unusual places to find solutions that will matter. These are the ideas that create interest, innovation and get more customers to engage more often. This is the lifeblood of any brand economy in the world today.
* Matthew van der Valk is the executive creative director at VMLY&R
THE BIG TAKE-OUT:
The creative leaders who will thrive in the experience economy will build teams that have that trifecta of commercial, strategic and creative thinking.
In two minds: shoppers and consumers are not the same audience
Distribution – from commercial imperative to brand-building opportunity
The subtle science of pseudo branding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.