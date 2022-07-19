Conferencing is back, networking is happening again!

Valuable brands ensure that all the customer experiences of the brand are good, added Mia Roets, experience design director at Joe Public
Having a narrative – a story that explains why a brand exists and how it is guided by a purpose – is becoming progressively important in an over-crowded marketplace
Africa’s biggest speaking bureau is going global as Unique Speaker Bureau International (USBI) is launched.
The exclusive event will bring our customers, our speakers and our licensees together for an exciting, experiential, feed-your-senses, in-person or online session. Participants will be collaborating and networking across the industry, among top-class event managers and multinational marketers and speakers, all gathering for our “USBI 2022 and beyond” launch.
On Monday, July 25 2022, the in-person launch will be held at The Empire Conference and Event Venue in Joburg. Its four unique and versatile spaces offer the freedom and fluidity to create the most suitable environment for digital, in-person or hybrid events.
Do you seek out the unusual within the usual? #USBGoesGlobal
At USBI, we have interrupted the usual and created the unusual within the speaker bureau world. With more than 55 years of combined experience, USB has developed and grown to be one of the leading national speaker bureaus in SA – a place where we have created a beehive community, where the multiple facets of bees’ interaction come together. Our promise to our beehive community is to provide our clients with not just a speaker but an experience.
#USBGoesGlobal offers you the unique opportunity to join an international bureau at a local level. Through collective collaboration, we are now able to offer global solutions to local challenges.
Moving from three to five stars, our beehive of five-star speakers and five-star licensees who perform and network across our five-star customer networking events are now available to you via one phone call, one email, one contact.
Your gateway through us allows you access to global speakers and global content, across not only Southern Africa but also Australia, the US eastern seaboard, Canada, Germany, Singapore, New Zealand, East and West Africa, Mauritius, Madagascar, Seychelles and more.
Join our network and let us ignite your business globally.
For more information or to register, click here.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Conferencing is back, networking is happening again!
Africa’s biggest speaking bureau is going global as Unique Speaker Bureau International (USBI) is launched.
The exclusive event will bring our customers, our speakers and our licensees together for an exciting, experiential, feed-your-senses, in-person or online session. Participants will be collaborating and networking across the industry, among top-class event managers and multinational marketers and speakers, all gathering for our “USBI 2022 and beyond” launch.
On Monday, July 25 2022, the in-person launch will be held at The Empire Conference and Event Venue in Joburg. Its four unique and versatile spaces offer the freedom and fluidity to create the most suitable environment for digital, in-person or hybrid events.
Do you seek out the unusual within the usual? #USBGoesGlobal
At USBI, we have interrupted the usual and created the unusual within the speaker bureau world. With more than 55 years of combined experience, USB has developed and grown to be one of the leading national speaker bureaus in SA – a place where we have created a beehive community, where the multiple facets of bees’ interaction come together. Our promise to our beehive community is to provide our clients with not just a speaker but an experience.
#USBGoesGlobal offers you the unique opportunity to join an international bureau at a local level. Through collective collaboration, we are now able to offer global solutions to local challenges.
Moving from three to five stars, our beehive of five-star speakers and five-star licensees who perform and network across our five-star customer networking events are now available to you via one phone call, one email, one contact.
Your gateway through us allows you access to global speakers and global content, across not only Southern Africa but also Australia, the US eastern seaboard, Canada, Germany, Singapore, New Zealand, East and West Africa, Mauritius, Madagascar, Seychelles and more.
Join our network and let us ignite your business globally.
For more information or to register, click here.
Covid-19 and the rise of social and business video-conferencing platforms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.