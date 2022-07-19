×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Insights

Conferencing is back, networking is happening again!

19 July 2022 - 16:22
Picture: Pexels/pavel danilyuk
Picture: Pexels/pavel danilyuk

Africa’s biggest speaking bureau is going global as Unique Speaker Bureau International (USBI) is launched.

The exclusive event will bring our customers, our speakers and our licensees together for an exciting, experiential, feed-your-senses, in-person or online session. Participants will be collaborating and networking across the industry, among top-class event managers and multinational marketers and speakers, all gathering for our “USBI 2022 and beyond” launch.

On Monday, July 25 2022, the in-person launch will be held at The Empire Conference and Event Venue in Joburg. Its four unique and versatile spaces offer the freedom and fluidity to create the most suitable environment for digital, in-person or hybrid events.

Do you seek out the unusual within the usual?  #USBGoesGlobal

At USBI, we have interrupted the usual and created the unusual within the speaker bureau world.  With more than 55 years of combined experience, USB has developed and grown to be one of the leading national speaker bureaus in SA – a place where we have created a beehive community, where the multiple facets of bees’ interaction come together.  Our promise to our beehive community is to provide our clients with not just a speaker but an experience.

#USBGoesGlobal offers you the unique opportunity to join an international bureau at a local level. Through collective collaboration, we are now able to offer global solutions to local challenges.

Moving from three to five stars, our beehive of five-star speakers and five-star licensees who perform and network across our five-star customer networking events are now available to you via one phone call, one email, one contact.

Your gateway through us allows you access to global speakers and global content, across not only Southern Africa but also Australia, the US eastern seaboard, Canada, Germany, Singapore, New Zealand, East and West Africa, Mauritius, Madagascar, Seychelles and more.

Join our network and let us ignite your business globally.

For more information or to register, click here.

Covid-19 and the rise of social and business video-conferencing platforms

Marketers can leverage off digital apps that are helping people to remain connected during the lockdown
News & Insights
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
What makes a brand valuable?
News & Insights
2.
2022 Marketing Achievement Awards winners ...
News & Insights
3.
2021 Township Marketing Report: Tapping into kasi ...
News & Insights
4.
How savvy creativity brought new ways of bringing ...
News & Insights
5.
SA’s maturing telecommunications industry and its ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.