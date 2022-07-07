×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Insights

Honda ad the best ever

07 July 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/lucapbl
Picture: 123RF/lucapbl

Honda’s classic “Cog” commercial has been named the best TV ad of all time in a poll by advertising website The Drum.

The painstakingly produced 2003 ad, created by the US agency Wieden+Kennedy, edged out AMV BBDO’s beloved Guinness “Surfer” spot and the Apple epic “1984”, conceived by the Chiat/Day agency and directed by Ridley Scott.

Other ads in the top 10 include a well-liked ad in SA for the Old Spice men’s toiletry brand called “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” and one that resonated well for metro trains in Australia called “Dumb Ways to Die”.

Why these are SA’s best-liked TV ads

South Africans are won over by simple, linear advertising storylines that follow a strong narrative
News & Insights
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Purpose is the big differentiator in a cluttered ...
News & Insights
2.
Cannes survey shows creativity must come to the ...
News & Insights
3.
The great social media reset
News & Insights
4.
Joe Public and Lucky Star promote power of ...
News & Insights
5.
Honda ad the best ever
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.