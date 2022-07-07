Honda ad the best ever

Honda’s classic “Cog” commercial has been named the best TV ad of all time in a poll by advertising website The Drum.

The painstakingly produced 2003 ad, created by the US agency Wieden+Kennedy, edged out AMV BBDO’s beloved Guinness “Surfer” spot and the Apple epic “1984”, conceived by the Chiat/Day agency and directed by Ridley Scott.

Other ads in the top 10 include a well-liked ad in SA for the Old Spice men’s toiletry brand called “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” and one that resonated well for metro trains in Australia called “Dumb Ways to Die”.