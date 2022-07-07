Cannes survey shows creativity must come to the fore

Advertising’s global high table has been cleared for another year, with SA agencies doing well in the Cannes Lions awards feast and the industry agreeing that brands have no choice but to link sustainability to all future creative solutions in a changed operating environment.

According to the Lions State of Creativity Study released just before the event in the south of France, consumers now expect brands to step up to address questions such as climate issues. The report says: “Brands are turning to creativity to make sustainable initiatives more inventive, authentic and impactful. We’ve seen creativity help provide alternatives to plastic, provide low-cost solar energy to rural communities, and deliver real-time upcycling of clothing in-store.”

The report also gives useful insight into the operational mindset of advertising agencies. Brands looking for new partners would do well to take note.

The industry is clearly grappling with the pandemic-driven work-from-home concept, with close on 80% of agencies citing working styles and environment as either critical to their future knowledge or something they want to learn more about.

Allied to that, 70% say personal development is a very or extremely critical area in which they need to upskill the workforce in 2022. Many agencies, including those in SA, are seen as output sweatshops where billable hours are often more important than staff welfare.