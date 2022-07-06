×

Joe Public and Lucky Star promote power of positivity in new TV ad

Through colourful visuals, diverse characters and local music from Sun-EL Musician and Msaki, Lucky Star’s ad is the antidote to pessimism

06 July 2022 - 09:12
For generations, Lucky Star has nourished the nation. Their latest ad promotes positivity. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC
Joe Public Cape Town joined forces with SA’s iconic brand, Lucky Star, to launch a new TV ad — showcasing positivity in times of adversity. The ad builds on Lucky Star’s well-known positioning “The Taste of Home” through colourful visuals and diverse characters. 

Popularly known for having a passion for music, Lucky Star collaborated with Sun-EL Musician and Msaki who created a full-length track called Shine On for the ad. 

Lucky Star is a household name and part of the fabric of SA — from the iconic red tin, with its yellow star and striped blue waves that can be seen on shop fronts and wall murals, to the nutritious meals shared around kitchen tables. For generations, Lucky Star has nourished the nation.

“This new commercial speaks to the values of the brand, and an aspect of what South Africans stand for — positivity. Strategically, the approach was to position Lucky Star as the antidote to pessimism — by bringing positivity to the nation during a time of a lot of negativity.

“The Shine On concept and collaboration with Sun-EL Musician and Msaki demonstrates the brand’s passion for music and belief in sharing positivity,” says Anchen Myburgh, executive of marketing and sales at Lucky Star.

The ad sees a little girl, Phumi, injecting positivity into the world by inspiring people towards a brighter tomorrow. 

“Lucky Star wants consumers to know they can always count on the brand through the good and bad times — remembering that we can always shine on.” 

“It’s always an honour to work on such an iconic SA brand. Lucky Star has become synonymous with music and has a long history of collaborating with iconic music legends; we all remember the collaboration with Brenda Fassie and the Ing’shaya Ngaphakathi campaign. Continuing this legacy was part of the challenge and a big reason that Joe Public was excited to work with rising stars, Sun-El Musician and Msaki,” says Brendan Hoffmann, executive creative director, Joe Public Cape Town. 

Joe Public Cape Town is a division of Joe Public United, which launched in 2020 as an opportunity to expand the group’s purpose of transformation and growth — of its people, clients, and country. 

The TV ad went live on June 15 2022. 

Campaign credits:

Group chief creative officer: Pepe Marais

Chief creative officer: Xolisa Dyeshana

Executive creative director: Brendan Hoffmann

Integrated copywriter: Yazeed Solomons

Art director: Rameez Dollie 

Head of TV production: Diane Cole 

TV producer: Tshepiso Moerane

Director: Katlego Baaitse

Executive producer: Liesl Lategan

Producer: Bale M

Production house: Spitfire Films

DOP: Adam Vinokur

Editor: Ryan Young

Post production house: Aces-Up Post Production 

Online producer: Ed van Blerk

Music performance: Msaki and Sun-EL Musician 

Audio studio: StudiJoe

Final mix engineer:  Sergio Da Cruz

This article was paid for by Joe Public United. 

