Oryx+Crake produces successful campaigns through brand transparency

Dedicated to everything digitalisation, automation and futurism, Oryx+Crake has established itself as an agency of “transparent truth-sayers”, having delivered successful campaigns for brands such as Sasria, Brand SA, Food Network SA and White Star.

The digital agency entered the market in a pushback against digital campaigns being measured by vanity metrics, and is still growing.

The youth-led team is tuned into African innovation and technology development, which plug campaigns into results that grow their brands and serve sales for their clients.

Wired to not just talk shop

The distinct approach of Oryx+Crake delivers three experiences, the first being active adaptability. “The agency is wired to make creative work harder and to tighten the targeting measures that gain the most traction. This entails thoughtful and carefully planned solutions that develop every campaign.

“Another experience clients can expect is severe honesty, there is no sidestepping with half-truths — which have become prevalent in the social media sphere. Oryx+Crake embraces transparency and an approach that takes privacy seriously,” says David Middleton, co-founder of Oryx+Crake.

Plugged into independent agency success

The final tool that helps the agency provide a holistic experience for clients is that it’s plugged into an integrated agency partner, Ebony+Ivory. This gives the Oryx+Crake team the advantage of merging their youthful way of thinking with the 52-years of this agency’s strategic, creative and media integration experience.

“Ebony+Ivory is an organisation that has the same vision. Their long-standing presence in advertising and marketing means they have seen the evolution of the industry,” says Junior Koyana, co-founder of Oryx+Crake.

“In the evolving digital era, clients not only expect a fast turnaround but also count on an offering that includes both traditional and the digital component of advertising. Oryx+Crake proves their reliability and resilience in campaign delivery every day,” says Middleton.

The range of social media and digitised services offered by Oryx+Crake specialists include social media marketing, digital and pay-per click marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO), website development and maintenance, and programmatic digital marketing.

Deep meaning in their namesake

Oryx+Crake is named after the renowned novel by Margaret Atwood, as the co-founders don’t believe in short-term gain at the cost of long-term responsibility.

“The agency doesn’t offer solutions just to tick boxes or satisfy a basic request, but delves deep into the clients’ brand to offer forward-thinking solutions,” says Daniel Tompkins, co-founder of Oryx+Crake.

With a vision to become a multinational African agency that serves companies globally, these innovative and tailored digital marketing solutions — untainted by vanity metrics — will put them on the right path to achieve that goal.

This article was paid for by Ebony + Ivory.