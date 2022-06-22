Marketing to children in a digital world

Various studies (including this one by Western Governors University) have pointed to the impact that tech can have on children. On the one end of the spectrum, the negative impacts include shorter attention spans, bullying and privacy concerns, but the flip side of that coin is that technology and games can help children learn, improve their ability to multitask and solve problems, and prepare them for future careers in tech.

There is a vast amount of software and hardware that either directly or indirectly helps children learn skills and information, to the extent that it is commonly used in schools. The adaptive and interactive nature of technology often makes it a far more effective tool for learning than other mediums.

Games can also have a real impact when it comes to bringing about behaviour change. An example of this is Lemonade Day, an educational, entrepreneurial program aimed at children between the ages of seven and 13, which indicated that 20% of participants planned to open a savings account. And they weren't the only ones opening accounts. Parents, influenced by their children, were also actively looking to save.

We’ve also seen games and tech used for good — whether it’s encouraging children to eat better or helping them learn better or to see that science can be fun.

So how do purpose-driven brands use technology and games in a way that is not exploitative and harmful to children?

Recently, Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, and Lego united to design a metaverse community for children. They agreed to three main principles to develop safe play opportunities for its users (which seem to fall in line with Unicef’s industry guidelines for online child protection):

Protect children’s right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority;

Safeguard children’s privacy by putting their best interests first; and

Empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.

While we are entering uncharted territory in terms of the metaverse, we don’t really know what the long-term effects of these immersive mediums may be on people, and children in particular. Trust is at the heart of building a relationship with a customer, and it is no different with children.

There is no denying that children today wield huge purchasing power, but as the adults in the room, brands and marketers need to be working hard to ensure that their work, whether it be a game, an app or an advert, does not cause harm, and does not mislead or trick users.

One of the things that sets generation alpha apart from the generations that have come before is their exposure to social issues such as diversity, equality and advocacy. This makes them a powerful force for good, and it should go without saying that brands that want to appeal to them should be too.

* Glenn Gillis is the co-founder and CEO of animation, gaming and augmented reality company Sea Monster