Why these are SA's best-liked TV ads South Africans are won over by simple, linear advertising storylines that follow a strong narrative

Brand managers often ask if there is a formula for creating a television ad that creates impact and resonance with viewers, when we are constantly bombarded with information from multiple screens.

Thabang Skwambane, CEO of the Nahana Communications Group which has the powerhouse FCB agency in its stable, says: “When a brand ad connects with an emotional memory because of a cultural insight developed by the agency team on the account, it connects with a part of our brain that stores our deepest memories and releases feel-good hormones.”..