Optimise your email delivery systems to improve your marketing return

Email marketing is the most cost-effective form of marketing for most businesses, offering unparalleled return on investment. Newsletters have never been more important than they are now, e

specially for consumer-focused businesses,

You’ve put the time in to test email subject lines and links, you’ve engaged a writer for creative copy, and you have a well-designed template — but you’re not seeing the returns you hoped for.

If your emails are blocked before they reach your audience, the investment you’ve made is going to waste. The scariest thing might be that you are unaware your messages are going to junk.

By optimising your delivery systems, your chances of click-throughs are much higher — and that results in higher engagement and higher sales.

The right service provider improves your chances of delivery

Email delivery is more complicated than most people realise. Let’s consider a postal service with a mailman who has been asked to deliver mail to residents of an apartment building. If the mailman is trusted, the building supervisor lets him in. If the mailman abuses that trust, bringing in unsolicited messages or doesn’t follow the building rules, the supervisor could deny him entry. This is how spam monitoring organisations act towards email services.

Building supervisors are likely to allow in a mailman who can show they’re authorised to deliver — a process called email authentication. IP addresses are checked to see if they align with the email service provider (ESP) delivering the mail on behalf of the sender. When emails are properly authenticated, they are less likely to be marked as spoofing or phishing. Both the ESP and the sender must have good reputations for mail to be authenticated.

Actively manage your database

However, authentication isn’t enough on its own. If a trusted mailman delivers poor quality mail, unsolicited spam, or tries to deliver to residents who have already moved out, recipients will start to complain and the building supervisor will eventually revoke the mailman’s access by blocking the IP address.

This affects all the other email senders who played by the rules but used the same mailman as someone who didn’t. If your business sends emails to old domains or spam trap email addresses, the spam monitoring service notices that either you or your mailman are not actively managing your database.

You can keep your database clean by monitoring bounce-backs and removing undeliverable email addresses.