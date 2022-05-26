Joe Public United bags four Pencils at The One Show awards
It is the sole SA agency to feature among the international winners at New York show
Joe Public United (JPU) took home four Pencils at the 2022 The One Show awards, which were recently held in New York — it was the only South African agency to feature among this year's list of winners.
Now in its 40th edition, The One Show is the world's most prestigious annual awards programme in advertising, design and digital marketing. It has a rich legacy of honouring some of the most groundbreaking ideas dreamt up by the creative industry.
JPU earned three Silver Pencils and one Bronze Pencil for its work in various categories:
|Category
|Award
|Title
|JPU client
Innovation in IP and Products
|Silver
|Soulfuel Safe Lamp
|Chicken Licken
|Physical Product — Promotion
|Silver
|Soulfuel Safe Lamp
|Chicken Licken
|Craft — Moving Image: Casting
|Silver
|Feel the Fire
|Chicken Licken
|Innovation in Print
|Bronze
|Unity Laces
|Converse Unity Laces
“This honour and recognition serves as a testament of our ability to compete on a global level. I am proud to work with such talented people and to be able to create award-winning work for our clients who trust us enough to do so,” said Xolisa Dyeshana, integrated chief creative officer at JPU.
“Each award takes us one step forward on our journey towards transformation and continued growth — for our people, our clients and our country.”
This article was paid for by Joe Public United.