News & Insights Adfocus Adspend on the rise amid new post-pandemic challenges Marketers are spending more across social media and online channels to keep pace with an evolving environment

Despite the economic difficulties of the past two years, brands are now rebalancing their marketing efforts after widespread pullbacks in 2020, especially with respect to traditional mass-reach channels.

That is the encouraging takeout from the newly released 2022 “Global Annual Marketing Report” compiled by information, data and market measurement firm Nielsen...