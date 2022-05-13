The ever-evolving world of radio

From the moment you wake up, to the seconds before a business pitch, radio is always there. Radio sets a mood, heals heartbreak, and elevates debate.

Radio is there for news and entertainment, a prank or a rant, we all have a memorable radio moment. It seemingly has no beginning, no end and is always on.

Brands thrive on radio, people interact with and on radio, and countries use it to connect across the globe.

The power of radio cannot be summed up in a few words, in fact it can’t even be explained in a thesis, such is the power of the medium.

Join the NAB webinar as we unpack the ever-evolving world that is radio, why it’s a critical component to the 21st media mix and why your ideas matter now more than ever.

Radio Always.

Let’s talk about FM in the PM.

Moderated by Grant Nash, panellists include:

Doug Place - chief marketing officer, Nando’s Africa, Middle East, and South Asia

Dashni Vilakazi – managing director, The MediaShop

Tshepo Tumahole - creative director, Joe Public

Melissa Mc Nally - research and analytics manager, Kagiso Media

