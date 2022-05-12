Unilever places sweet ads off limits for children

Local health lobbying groups have welcomed a decision by multinational consumer goods conglomerate Unilever to stop marketing food and beverages to children under the age of 16. But one media agency says it is unlikely that there will be any major effect on current adspend.

In future Unilever will not engage with young teens through any marketing or on social media, and will also not collect or store data about this demographic.

In 2003, the company said it would stop marketing and advertising foods and refreshments to children under the age of 12.

Popular Unilever food products in SA include Lipton Ice Tea and ice cream brands Wall’s and Magnum.

Part of Unilever’s new strategy includes not using influencers, celebrities or social media stars who are under the age of 16. It will also not promote brands or products in schools.

The decision will inevitably place pressure on other big local food and beverage conglomerates to re-evaluate their communication and marketing strategies to young South Africans. Unilever’s decision is effective from January next year.

One in eight children now suffers from obesity, according to nutritionist Prof Rina Swart.

Prof Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart & Stroke Foundation SA, tells the FM: “This proactive measure is a responsible one, which is in keeping with the global movement for social consciousness in every aspect of our lives. Unilever is now leading the food and beverage industry, before legislation banning advertising harmful products is implemented.”

Chris Botha, group MD at Park Advertising, which has the media agency The MediaShop in its stable, says: “This is the next step in a journey that Unilever and other [fast-moving consumer goods] manufacturers have been on for a while.

“In years gone by advertising to children was limited to certain platforms, at certain times, for certain products. I do not believe this will have an effect on ad budgets. The amount of money being spent on targeting children is small. That money will no doubt be moved to targeting parents more aggressively.”