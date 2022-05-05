Show and tell to stay ahead

Marketers are increasingly turning to video and voice content to drive brand awareness and sales, and the general sense is if you are not in this space, you are falling behind.

A new study by marketing agency Adclick Africa says marketers, both in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer space, are rapidly building content creation teams to aid the consumer’s journey from “top-of-funnel processes to past checkout”.

Content includes educational blog pieces, informative white papers, hybrid events, webinars and case studies.

The agency says using a range of content types fulfils the objective of increasing internet traffic, pushing consumers to make a choice and driving conversions.

The study says that while it is great to invest in a content strategy, marketers will be wasting time if they have not mapped out an approach, objectives and measurements for success.

Owen Williams, founder of planning agency Intimedia, tells the FM that within the content mix, video remains king but is increasingly dependent on quality, which results in greater attention from consumers. “Without attention we can’t drive brand awareness or brand growth, and if we can’t drive mental availability it will affect future sales.”