Checkers soars, Tiger trails

Think of a brand and it is unlikely that a mining house will spring to mind. In the colourful world of branding and marketing, these companies are members of a grey hard-core sector and are not generally public-facing, unless there is an underground tragedy or a fall in the share price.

But this is changing. In recognition of a booming demand for commodities and reflecting the significant and increasing importance of mining brands to the SA economy, Brand Finance has, for the first time, included several in its SA 100 2022 ranking.

The largest new entrant is the 23rd-most valuable SA brand, Northam Platinum (brand value R8.1bn), with Anglo American Platinum (R5bn) at 34th place, just ahead of 36th-ranked Impala Platinum (R4.7bn).

AngloGold Ashanti (R4.1bn) was ranked 39th, ahead of Kumba Iron Ore (R3.9bn) in 40th place and Gold Fields (R3.2bn) at 43.

It is instructive to see how these values compare with the overall value of the top SA brands. MTN (brand value up 34% to R59.8bn) has retained the No 1 place on the ranking. Its brand has surged this year, returning to growth after a disappointing result in 2021. MTN’s value has extended its lead over second-ranked Vodacom (brand value up 5% to R29.9bn) meaning that MTN’s brand value is now worth almost double Vodacom’s brand value.