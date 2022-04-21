Covid helps launch advertisers without borders

Nuytemans has just taken over the job at one of the world’s biggest and most recognised advertising companies. In SA Ogilvy works on brands such as Volkswagen, KFC and Castle Lager.

She says the pandemic was one of the most disruptive events for business in living memory and as a leader in the advertising sector Ogilvy has had to analyse the implications for itself and its clients.

“What the pandemic revealed was our ability to innovate and engage in new and agile ways and then scale that through our global network. We could quickly offer services from one centre of excellence in our business to multiple markets. And in this regard SA proved to be pivotal.”

She says there is no shortage of talent and creativity in SA and what Covid did was to expose this beyond the country's borders.

The concept of borderless marketing is not new but has gained traction in recent years. Writing in the Journal of International Marketing, Jagdish Sheth, professor of business at Emory University in the US, says “the tsunami of social media is real”.

“It will affect international marketing more dramatically and far sooner than we all anticipated. The largest nations in population are no longer China and India, they are Facebook and YouTube. Users today transcend not only geographic and jurisdictional boundaries but also social, cultural, and economic boundaries among consumers and customers.”

In line with this new paradigm, Nuytemans says that even before the pandemic Ogilvy had created specialist units in Cape Town and Johannesburg to serve the digital creative, content, data and social needs of the global network. Clients range from Amazon and Mondelēz to Ikea and the World Health Organisation.