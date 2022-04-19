Joe Public United continues its winning streak at Ciclope Africa

Joe Public United (JPU) has once again been named Agency of the Year at Ciclope Africa — this marks the fourth consecutive time the SA brand and communications group has taken home the coveted title.

Now in its fifth year, Ciclope Africa is dedicated to recognising and awarding the continent’s best film craft. It has become a platform for directors, artists, producers, digital creatives and clients to share knowledge, be inspired and celebrate the best work across a broad spectrum of film formats.

The show’s award selections were made after rounds of online judging, followed by a video conference. The final winners were decided by a panel of award-winning producers, creatives, directors and industry leaders.

“Being recognised as Agency of the Year for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the incredible partnerships we have made. Partnerships with our clients and the amazing directors, suppliers, and production houses we’ve collaborated with, and, of course, our people’s hard work and dedication to achieve our purpose of growth,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, integrated chief creative officer at JPU.

“Time and again, we see that by putting our purpose first, our campaigns contribute to improving the lives of SA consumers. This is at the core of who we are as an agency and what drives us in developing powerful films that move us, our clients, and the country forward.”

While JPU celebrates this achievement on the local front, it continues to benchmark its creative product against the best in the world — aiming to consistently produce excellent, locally relevant communication for clients that is lauded on a global stage.