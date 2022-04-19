×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Insights

Joe Public United continues its winning streak at Ciclope Africa

The brand and communication group was named Agency of the Year for the fourth time in a row

19 April 2022 - 16:38
Sponsored
Joe Public United bagged several gold awards at the 2022 edition of Ciclope Africa and also took home the Agency of the Year title. Picture: Unsplash/Lika Watanabe
Joe Public United bagged several gold awards at the 2022 edition of Ciclope Africa and also took home the Agency of the Year title. Picture: Unsplash/Lika Watanabe

Joe Public United (JPU) has once again been named Agency of the Year at Ciclope Africa — this marks the fourth consecutive time the SA brand and communications group has taken home the coveted title.

Now in its fifth year, Ciclope Africa is dedicated to recognising and awarding the continent’s best film craft. It has become a platform for directors, artists, producers, digital creatives and clients to share knowledge, be inspired and celebrate the best work across a broad spectrum of film formats.

The show’s award selections were made after rounds of online judging, followed by a video conference. The final winners were decided by a panel of award-winning producers, creatives, directors and industry leaders. 

“Being recognised as Agency of the Year for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the incredible partnerships we have made. Partnerships with our clients and the amazing directors, suppliers, and production houses we’ve collaborated with, and, of course, our people’s hard work and dedication to achieve our purpose of growth,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, integrated chief creative officer at JPU.

“Time and again, we see that by putting our purpose first, our campaigns contribute to improving the lives of SA consumers. This is at the core of who we are as an agency and what drives us in developing powerful films that move us, our clients, and the country forward.”

While JPU celebrates this achievement on the local front, it continues to benchmark its creative product against the best in the world — aiming to consistently produce excellent, locally relevant communication for clients that is lauded on a global stage.

WATCH | JPU’s award-winning Ciclope Africa entries

Feel The Fire won a gold award in the Direction — Over 90 Seconds category:

  • Client: Chicken Licken
  • Production company: Romance Films
  • Director: Greg Gray

Loan Shark won a gold award in the 'Casting' category:

  • Client: Chicken Licken
  • Production company: Romance Films
  • Director: Greg Gray

The Price of Consumerism won a gold award in the 'Cinematography' category:

  • Client: Chicken Licken
  • Production company: Romance Films
  • Director: Greg Gray

This article was paid for by Joe Public United.

ALSO READ:

Joe Public United named SA’s Best Agency to Work For

SPONSORED | The agency continues its winning streak with yet another nod from Scopen
News & Insights
3 weeks ago

‘Live again’ campaign reclaims SA’s place in international tourism

SPONSORED | JPU and SA Tourism’s collaboration showcases the country’s ‘beautiful landscape, dynamic people, vibrant nightlife and exquisite cuisine’
News & Insights
1 month ago

Joe Public United named Most Attractive Agency for clients

SPONSORED | Scopen’s recognition is ‘testament to our team’s passion and dedication to deliver on our growth purpose,’ says CEO Gareth Leck
News & Insights
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Fearless Girl: the campaign that went viral
News & Insights
2.
Market segmentation: SA 2021 socioeconomic ...
News & Insights
3.
SA’s PR industry needs some PR of its own in a ...
News & Insights
4.
Future of Media: Advertising in the goldfish ...
News & Insights
5.
The Popi Act and its impact on marketing a small ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.