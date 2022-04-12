The Radio Awards MyStation competition is officially open, and we call on listeners to show their favourite SA radio station some love by voting for it online via the competition web page. There is no limit to the number of votes a person may cast.

By voting, listeners are automatically entered into a lucky draw in which they stand a chance to win the R40,000 cash prize. The competition closes on June 24 2022.

The public votes from the MyStation competition determine the winners of two separate MyStation awards: Most Votes for the station that receives the highest number of online votes and Most Loyal Listener award for the station that earns the most votes compared to the size of its listenership.

Listeners can join the conversation using #MyStationCompetition and #SARadioAwards, and can find the latest updates and news on social media by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

To vote for your favourite station click here.