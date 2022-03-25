Joe Public United named SA’s Best Agency to Work For’

Scopen’s Best Agency to Work For in SA 2021/2022 report, which is based on an analysis conducted with 156 creative professionals and 50 media professionals, highlights the essential criteria professionals consider when looking to stay at or leave agencies.

The report indicates that company culture and the hunt for better professional growth opportunities are some of the reasons why creative professionals move agencies. Other areas that also influence this decision include on-the-job challenges, work-life balance, and a higher salary.

Intangible factors such as “credibility” (how employees perceive their boss/leaders and the company) as well as “respect” (how employees think their leaders see them) are also seen as vital considerations.

