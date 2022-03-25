News & Insights

Joe Public United named SA’s Best Agency to Work For’

The agency continues its winning streak with yet another nod from Scopen

25 March 2022 - 09:19
The staff of Joe Public United, which has come tops in Scopen's Best Agency to Work For in SA 2021/2022 report.
Image: Supplied/Joe Public United

After Scopen’s Agency Scope 2021/2022 report naming Joe Public United (JPU) Number 1 Attractive Agency for clients as well as Agency of the Year, JPU is honoured to be ranked in pole position again — this time as the Best Agency to Work For in SA.

“Being further acknowledged by Scopen, this time as SA’s Best Agency to Work For, is an honour, and we owe it to our people. We truly believe growth comes from within, and without our incredible ‘Joes’ at the helm, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” says JPU CEO Gareth Leck.

Scopen’s Best Agency to Work For in SA 2021/2022 report, which is based on an analysis conducted with 156 creative professionals and 50 media professionals, highlights the essential criteria professionals consider when looking to stay at or leave agencies.

The report indicates that company culture and the hunt for better professional growth opportunities are some of the reasons why creative professionals move agencies. Other areas that also influence this decision include on-the-job challenges, work-life balance, and a higher salary. 

Intangible factors such as “credibility” (how employees perceive their boss/leaders and the company) as well as “respect” (how employees think their leaders see them) are also seen as vital considerations.

This article was paid for by Joe Public United.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.