News & Insights adfocus Radio thriving in SA as podcasts grow Audio, in its many forms, is becoming increasingly popular as people suffer from screen fatigue

Almost 70% of South Africans are listening to the radio but increasingly using their phones, computers or even TV sets to tune in. This is one finding from the new "Infinite Dial" survey, conducted by Edison Research, which explores the penetration of online digital audio and social media in SA, as well as the online platforms and technologies used.

The survey also points to an increasing uptake of podcasts. In 2019 only 22% of South Africans were aware of the medium. In 2021 that figure increased to 48%. The country, though, is still lagging global podcast awareness. That figure is 92% in Australia and 78% in the US. Among South Africans, 25% listen to a podcast every day and almost 35% several times a month...