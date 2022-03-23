News & Insights

Webinar: Tune In to winning

Register for the upcoming Radio Awards ‘Tune In’ digital dialogue

23 March 2022 - 10:24
Picture: Unsplash/Will Francis
Picture: Unsplash/Will Francis

Winning awards is not easy, and to be recognised at the Radio Awards event demands broadcasting of the highest quality. Competition is fierce.

Join industry icon Tim Zunckel (Internews regional media business adviser, Sub Saharan Africa) and a panel of former winners as they share what it means to come out on top and how winning has benefited their stations.

Whether it results in improving the overall quality of broadcasts, building employee morale, upskilling employees, growing engagement or boosting revenues, the value of an award cannot be underestimated.

During the session we will share tips on how to submit an entry that knocks the judges off their feet, and give stations the opportunity to ask questions about the entry process.

Panel members:

  • Tim Zunckel
  • Alvin Pillay – station manager, Lotus FM
  • Boni Mchunu – MD, East Coast Radio
  • Charonike Nel – station manager, PUKfm 93.6
  • Stephen Werner – station manager, Kfm 94.5

Details:

Date: March 31 2022

Time: 10.00am – 11.00am

Location: Online

To register your virtual seat, click here.

Entries now open for the 2022 Radio Awards

It will be the 12th year that the Radio Awards honour outstanding achievements in the radio industry, setting benchmarks for all stations and ...
1 week ago
