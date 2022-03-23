Webinar: Tune In to winning

Winning awards is not easy, and to be recognised at the Radio Awards event demands broadcasting of the highest quality. Competition is fierce.

Join industry icon Tim Zunckel (Internews regional media business adviser, Sub Saharan Africa) and a panel of former winners as they share what it means to come out on top and how winning has benefited their stations.

Whether it results in improving the overall quality of broadcasts, building employee morale, upskilling employees, growing engagement or boosting revenues, the value of an award cannot be underestimated.

During the session we will share tips on how to submit an entry that knocks the judges off their feet, and give stations the opportunity to ask questions about the entry process.

Panel members:

Tim Zunckel

Alvin Pillay – station manager, Lotus FM

Boni Mchunu – MD, East Coast Radio

Charonike Nel – station manager, PUKfm 93.6

Stephen Werner – station manager, Kfm 94.5

Details:

Date: March 31 2022

Time: 10.00am – 11.00am

Location: Online

To register your virtual seat, click here.