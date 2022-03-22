What you need to know about the state of content marketing in SA
IAB SA's new white paper features valuable ideas and insights from industry experts
How is content marketing being used by brands and specialist agencies in SA? What does content marketing mean within the local landscape? And what does its future look like?
These and other pertinent questions are explored in The State of Content Marketing in South Africa 2022, an industry-first white paper launched by the digital content marketing committee of the IAB SA, an industry body representing digital publishers and agencies.
Compiled by some of SA's leading content marketing experts, this white paper includes insights from an industry survey conducted among IAB SA members in 2021, plus award-winning case studies.
Covering everything from content marketing’s role in a cookie-less future to its application in the post-pandemic B2B landscape, it's rich with ideas that every marketer, publisher and brand should consider in 2022 and beyond.
“Content marketing has come a long way in SA,” says Anelde Greeff, co-founder and chief content officer of 2Stories, member of the digital content marketing committee and editor of the white paper.
“With this white paper, we have tried to educate and enlighten, to pay homage to its past and present — and to create direction and excitement for its future. Grab it, read it, share it. Be inspired. Discuss it with your clients and agencies. And then make sure it’s front and centre of your marketing strategies,”
Adds Razia Pillay, CEO of the IAB SA: “Our job at the IAB is to develop an understanding of how the SA digital marketing industry will change as it matures — and content marketing is a key element. Part of how the IAB does this is through white papers such as this one, produced by our digital content marketing committee, which is made up of local industry representatives from agencies, publishers and brands.
“We are proud to present this white paper to the industry so that we can continue to better understand and deploy content marketing within our digital marketing efforts.”
Arena Holdings is a member of the IAB SA.
