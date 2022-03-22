What you need to know about the state of content marketing in SA

How is content marketing being used by brands and specialist agencies in SA? What does content marketing mean within the local landscape? And what does its future look like?

These and other pertinent questions are explored in The State of Content Marketing in South Africa 2022, an industry-first white paper launched by the digital content marketing committee of the IAB SA, an industry body representing digital publishers and agencies.

Compiled by some of SA's leading content marketing experts, this white paper includes insights from an industry survey conducted among IAB SA members in 2021, plus award-winning case studies.

Covering everything from content marketing’s role in a cookie-less future to its application in the post-pandemic B2B landscape, it's rich with ideas that every marketer, publisher and brand should consider in 2022 and beyond.