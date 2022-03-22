TBWA\ scoops multiple international agency awards

It’s been a month of wins for TBWA\SA.

Days after appearing in the Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022, ranking first place in the advertising sector, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris has again been named as the number one agency in SA, and TBWA\SA is the number one group for 2021 by The Creative Circle.

In addition to this, Ad Age international has just recognised TBWA\ as the 2022 Network of the Year.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be recognised as one of the most innovative companies in the world, and at home in SA yet again,” says TBWA\SA CEO Luca Gallarelli.

“It’s challenging enough to simply set your sights on winning and being recognised in any of these awards, but to hold onto a leadership position for four years is an extraordinary achievement. If it weren’t for the passion and creativity of the team, TBWA\SA would not be recognised at all.”

“Globally, these wins put TBWA\SA on par with the likes of Canva, Roblox and SpaceX. It’s a position the company intends to hold, defend and define every day through constant innovation, selling great thinking, and prioritising excellence in creativity.”

The TBWA\Group’s move beyond advertising is key to fuelling these successes, and the work speaks for itself.