Brand SA launches free online academy to help SMEs grow

As life begins to return to a semblance of normality, now more than ever, small businesses need to remain resilient and adapt to the world after Covid-19.

In 2021, Brand SA, the marketing agency for the country, launched Play Your Part Business Edition, an initiative that aims to support small businesses. It continues to partner with the private sector and small business-supporting entities to help in the much-needed economic recovery of SA.

Since its inception, Play Your Part Business Edition has assisted small businesses through profiling on social platforms, and by offering business training sessions.

Now Brand SA has teamed up with The Startup Tribe to create the Play Your Part Small Business Academy, aimed at aspiring and established entrepreneurs.

Launched in January, this online academy hosts a collection of world-class business courses that will empower business owners with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve their business goals.