Brand SA launches free online academy to help SMEs grow
The Play Your Part Small Business Academy offers practical courses to help entrepreneurs achieve their business goals
As life begins to return to a semblance of normality, now more than ever, small businesses need to remain resilient and adapt to the world after Covid-19.
In 2021, Brand SA, the marketing agency for the country, launched Play Your Part Business Edition, an initiative that aims to support small businesses. It continues to partner with the private sector and small business-supporting entities to help in the much-needed economic recovery of SA.
Since its inception, Play Your Part Business Edition has assisted small businesses through profiling on social platforms, and by offering business training sessions.
Now Brand SA has teamed up with The Startup Tribe to create the Play Your Part Small Business Academy, aimed at aspiring and established entrepreneurs.
Launched in January, this online academy hosts a collection of world-class business courses that will empower business owners with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve their business goals.
The Play Your Part Small Business Academy’s courses will empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve their business goals
Some examples of the courses on offer include “How to find clients and grow your business”, “How to deal with setbacks” and “Understanding the entrepreneurial lifecycle”, and “The 14-day startup challenge”.
The latter is an easy, two-week course that offers daily challenges designed to help entrepreneurs prepare to launch a new business venture. Kyrie Jeanne, who signed up for it, says: "The 14-day startup challenge left me feeling inspired".
Others who’ve completed courses at the Play Your Part Small Business Academy have been equally impressed with them.
Says Daniel Adidwa, Founder of Tour2.0: “Though I am an established entrepreneur, the courses were good for me to brush up on my knowledge. The information is practical and relatable for entrepreneurs”.
Fellow entrepreneur Teboho Seretlo also enjoyed the fact that the courses were practical. “What I have learnt so far has showed me the huge gaps in my services.”
Whether you own a small business, or are thinking of starting one, visit the Play Your Part Small Business Academy website to sign up for a free course that’ll set you on the path to success.
This article was paid for by Brand SA.