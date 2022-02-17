The power of humour in marketing

Humour has long played a prominent role in SA advertising, but it’s been drying up of late.

A new study by research company Kantar says there has been a steady decline in the use of humour worldwide over the past 20 years, accelerated by the pandemic.

In previous years, local consumers have chuckled at the antics of Boet, Swaer and Moegae in campaigns for Castrol motor oil; laughed at the awkwardness of a black person and a white person confusing the meaning of the word "eish" in a Klipdrift brandy commercial; and guffawed at satirical observations courtesy of fast-food brand Nando’s.

On many occasions clients created their own ads, sometimes funnier and more astute than those of their agencies.

It’s not to say humour has been completely wiped off adland’s agenda; there’s just not as much of it, and brands seem to be wary of causing offence and risking being "cancelled".

Fran Luckin, chief creative officer at Grey Africa, says: "It’s tragic that brands are afraid of using humour because they fear they may offend someone."