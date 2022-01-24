RMB appoints Grey Africa

Grey Advertising Africa has announced that it will serve as the new creative agency for Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), the corporate and investment arm of FirstRand. The agency will be responsible for developing creative and strategic work across media and partnership platforms. Grey will work alongside RMB’s existing digital, brand and media partner agencies.

Commenting on the appointment, RMB chief marketing officer Alison Badenhorst says: “The strong values on which RMB was built drive our business, as does our constant pursuit of innovation. Grey shares a similar value set with a passion for creativity and commerciality and brings diverse capabilities that will energise and bring to life our brand promise of ‘traditional values, innovative ideas’.”

Paul Jackson, CEO of Grey Africa, says: “The Grey team is thrilled to be working with this iconic brand. We share the same ambition about the role that creativity and innovation play in driving growth for the RMB brand and business.

“As we learnt more about the RMB culture, values and collaborative spirit, it became clear that RMB is different from other corporate and investment banks. We can’t wait to get started.”

Grey Africa is a member of the world’s largest marketing communications group, WPP, which ranks among the world’s top advertising and marketing organisations.