WATCH | Free tutorial on marketing strategy

In this valuable marketing strategy tutorial, renowned SA media coach Gordon Muller workshops audience-identifying socioeconomic measures (SEMs).

He maps out “aha”-moment scenarios to answer the question: “How do we go about finding the right path in our media choices?”

He also helps marketers figure out how to find the nuggets of audience intelligence in Fusion Marketing.

He says marketers, advertising and media professionals need to stop being librarians. “What marketers around the world are looking for is actionable insights which are proactively driven.”

Muller brings to the fore the quick “now” moves of media that have unleashed magic, and emphasises this single-minded realism: “The rhythm of research has changed. You cannot research what I did yesterday in order to describe what I am doing today. You have to measure what I am doing today in order to project accurately what I will do tomorrow. Macro insights, proactively delivered, is where we want to go.”

If you are an experienced strategist or student of life, this Ebony+Ivory 45-minute workshop will enable you to not only build your audience insights but turn them into quick-acting and hard-working brand assets.