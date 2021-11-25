News & Insights

WATCH | The AdFocus Awards 2021

25 November 2021 - 10:00
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

This year’s AdFocus Awards celebrated pioneers and rewarded the industry’s game changers

In this age of ever-changing landscapes and shifting horizons, the brand and communication industry needs a new rule book, a new focus on demonstrable value and a new breed of game changers to deliver business results with flair, guts and unrivalled creativity. Join us at the AdFocus Awards as we celebrate these pioneers and reward our industry’s game changers. #SouthAfrica #OnlineEvents #Advertising #FinancialMail

2021 Financial Mail AdFocus award winners

Joe Public United Johannesburg was named the Overall Agency of the Year at the 2021 FM AdFocus Awards
News & Insights
55 minutes ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Is the agency model out of date?
News & Insights
2.
Financial Mail AdFocus Awards finalists
News & Insights
3.
WATCH: SA’s favourite ads from 1984–2018
News & Insights
4.
Brand repositioning: banking on possibilities
News & Insights
5.
Digital agencies of the future need deeper ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.