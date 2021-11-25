News & Insights adfocus Is the agency model out of date? Many changes are in the air after a tough year, and some ask whether it’s time for traditional processes to be revisited

After a bruising financial year, the conversation in the advertising sector is turning to how business models need to change and what new services should be offered. At the same time, clients are increasingly questioning agency value and assessing how much work can be generated in-house.

Dono White, strategic planning director at VMLY&R group, believes the industry has been using the same operating system for too long and that it is time for an upgrade...