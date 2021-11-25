2021 Financial Mail AdFocus award winners
Joe Public United Johannesburg was named the Overall Agency of the Year at the 2021 FM AdFocus Awards.
Since the inception of the FM AdFocus Awards in 1990, the platform has been the leading forum for individuals and agencies to be recognised not only for their creative marketing skills but for their overall business acumen. The awards have grown to become a landmark on the SA marketing and communications landscape, with business effectiveness being the primary measurement tool.
FM AdFocus Jury chair Tumi Rabanye says: “This year’s winners are testament to the hard work and dedication the marketing and communications industry continues to display towards clients and brands at a time when businesses need people with dynamic, can-do attitudes in what has been a challenging period for everyone. The innovation that has been displayed by agencies and marketers, and the collaborations they have forged, show us how resilient and determined the industry is – it’s an industry of game-changers.”
This year’s winners are:
- Small Advertising Agency of the Year – Special Mention – Avatar Durban
- Medium Advertising Agency of the Year – Grey
- Large Advertising Agency of the Year – Joe Public United Johannesburg
- Public Relations Agency of the Year – Razor Communications
- Specialist Agency of the Year – Triple Eight
- Digital Agency of the Year – Rogerwilco
- Media Agency of the Year – Mediology
- Partnership of the Year (sponsored by IAS and Scopen) – Joe Public United Johannesburg / Chicken Licken
- African Impact Award – Dentsu International
- Transformation Award – Joe Public United
- Adaptability Award – Levergy
- Student of the Year
Winner – Niamh Aremband
Finalist – Janine Louw
Finalist – Zahra Khan
Lifetime Achievement Award – Thebe Ikalafeng
Industry Leader of the Year – Khensani Nobanda
Shapeshifter – Tshepo Tumahole
Overall Agency of the Year – Joe Public United Johannesburg
The winner of the Best Tactical Print Ad title, part of the annual FM Creative Challenge, was the Abnormal Group, for its client PinkDrive’s breast cancer awareness ad.
The organisers would like to acknowledge the support of Ornico and The MediaShop as partners of the 2021 FM AdFocus Awards.
The big take-out:
