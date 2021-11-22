Countdown to AdFocus Awards announcement

In this age of ever-changing landscapes and shifting horizons, the brand and communication industry needs a new rule book and a new focus on demonstrable value; it needs a new breed of game changers to deliver business results with flair, guts and unrivalled creativity.

This year’s AdFocus Awards, to be announced on Wednesday November 24 2021 from 6pm to 7pm, will celebrate pioneers and reward the industry’s game changers.

This year the AdFocus Awards will recognise:

Large Agency of the Year

Medium Agency of the Year

Specialised Agency of the Year

Digital Agency of the Year

Public Relations Agency of the Year

Media Agency of the Year

IAS Partnership of the Year

African Impact

Transformation

Adaptability

Student of the Year

Shapeshifter

Industry Leader of the Year

Lifetime Achievement

To register for the virtual event with event partners Ornico and The MediaShop click here.