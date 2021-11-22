Countdown to AdFocus Awards announcement
22 November 2021 - 13:30
In this age of ever-changing landscapes and shifting horizons, the brand and communication industry needs a new rule book and a new focus on demonstrable value; it needs a new breed of game changers to deliver business results with flair, guts and unrivalled creativity.
This year’s AdFocus Awards, to be announced on Wednesday November 24 2021 from 6pm to 7pm, will celebrate pioneers and reward the industry’s game changers.
This year the AdFocus Awards will recognise:
- Large Agency of the Year
- Medium Agency of the Year
- Specialised Agency of the Year
- Digital Agency of the Year
- Public Relations Agency of the Year
- Media Agency of the Year
- IAS Partnership of the Year
- African Impact
- Transformation
- Adaptability
- Student of the Year
- Shapeshifter
- Industry Leader of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement
To register for the virtual event with event partners Ornico and The MediaShop click here.
