Joe Public United stamps authority on Pendoring Awards

Agency the big winner at celebration of SA indigenous-language creative content

09 November 2021 - 05:19
One of the many joys of being a South African is our love of language and our ability to use it fluidly. Work, migration, education, urbanisation, the places we live, friendships and marriage, to name a few, have influenced our languages to the point where most of us are more than bilingual, with the average South African using 2.84 languages, often in a single conversation.

It's this love that the advertising and communications industry celebrates every year at the Pendoring Awards, to showcase the richness of SA’s creative content in all its 10 indigenous languages. And no agency has yet to capture the #SpeakSouthAfrican spirit quite like brand and communications group Joe Public United. 

The group was awarded top honours by coming in as number one in the top 12 agencies of 2021. Together with its clients and growth partners it collected 29 awards: eight craft gold awards, four gold awards, five silver awards, two campaign silver awards, eight craft certificates and two campaign craft certificates.

Joe Public United No 1 in Top 12 agencies 2021
AwardClientCategory
GoldCastle Milk StoutGeneral Design
GoldCastle Milk StoutOnline Film & Commercials 
GoldCastle Milk StoutIntegrated Multimedia
GoldCastle Milk StoutDirect Mail
Craft goldCastle Milk StoutGeneral Design (Illustration)
Craft goldCastle Milk StoutRadio & Audio Crafts (Original Music & Sound Design)
Craft goldCastle Milk StoutOnline Film & Commercials (Direction)
Craft goldCastle Milk StoutFilm Crafts (Cinematography)
Craft goldCastle Milk StoutFilm Crafts (SFX)
Craft goldCastle Milk StoutFilm Crafts (Original Music & Sound Design)
Campaign craft goldChicken  LickenRadio & Audio Crafts (Writing)
Campaign craft goldChicken  LickenRadio & Audio Crafts (Performance)
SilverCastle Milk StoutLogo
SilverCastle Milk StoutInternet & Mobile Audio Commercials
SilverFlying FishSocial Media
SilverCastle Milk StoutLive Events
SilverChicken  LickenDirect Mail
Campaign silverChicken  LickenRadio Station Commercials
Campaign silverChicken  LickenNewspaper & Magazine Advertising

 

Joe Public United prides itself on delivering on its purpose of growth and driving exponential growth. One of the many ways the group is doing this is by working together with its clients to create work that resonates with South Africans in a way that’s relevant and insightful — and diversity in language is a fantastic vehicle for this growth and creative excellence.

The group’s entries came from some of SA’s most loved brands like Flying Fish, Castle Milk Stout, Castle Free, Chicken Licken, Assupol, Vital and Nedbank and were entered in a range of categories, from Digital Communication, Design and Film, to Integrated campaigns, Out of Home (OOH), Print and Radio, and Live events, showing its ability to help brands connect with a local audience. 

AWARDCLIENT CATEGORY
Campaign craft certificateChicken LickenRadio & Audio Crafts (Direction)
Campaign craft certificateChicken LickenPrint & OOH Crafts (Direction)
Craft certificateCastle Milk StoutRadio & Audio Crafts (Direction)
Craft certificateCastle Milk StoutRadio & Audio Crafts (Writing)
Craft certificateNedbankRadio & Audio Crafts (Writing)
Craft certificateCastle FreeRadio & Audio Crafts (Performance)
Craft certificateAssupolPrint & OOH Crafts (Direction)
Craft certificateAssupolPrint & OOH Crafts (Photography)
Craft certificateVitalPrint & OOH Crafts (Writing)
Craft certificateChicken LickenOnline Film & Commercials

 

“Without our clients and our people this wouldn’t have been possible, so thank you,” said Pepe Marais, Joe Public United group chief creative officer.

He said “being recognised as the top-ranked agency this year is a testament to the incredible partnerships we have with our clients who work with us to achieve our purpose of growth”.

The 26th Pendoring Awards were held as a virtual event on November 4 2021. Categories were only open to SA non-English languages. All entries had to be at least 70% in either Afrikaans, isiZulu, isiXhosa, isiNdebele, siSwati, Xitsonga, Tshivenda, Setswana, Sepedi or Sesotho. 

This article was paid for by Joe Public United.

