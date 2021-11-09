Joe Public United stamps authority on Pendoring Awards

One of the many joys of being a South African is our love of language and our ability to use it fluidly. Work, migration, education, urbanisation, the places we live, friendships and marriage, to name a few, have influenced our languages to the point where most of us are more than bilingual, with the average South African using 2.84 languages, often in a single conversation.

It's this love that the advertising and communications industry celebrates every year at the Pendoring Awards, to showcase the richness of SA’s creative content in all its 10 indigenous languages. And no agency has yet to capture the #SpeakSouthAfrican spirit quite like brand and communications group Joe Public United.

The group was awarded top honours by coming in as number one in the top 12 agencies of 2021. Together with its clients and growth partners it collected 29 awards: eight craft gold awards, four gold awards, five silver awards, two campaign silver awards, eight craft certificates and two campaign craft certificates.