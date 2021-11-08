Vodacom’s UnlockSummer campaign offers R250m in cash, prizes

The countdown to summer is here. As the weather heats up, so does the chance of winning a share of R250m worth of cash and prizes, plus a share of 1-billion VodaBucks with the launch of Vodacom’s UnlockSummer campaign.

The past year has been challenging for South Africans, filled with difficulties in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. That is why Vodacom has upped the ante this summer to give back to its loyal customers, who stand a chance of unlocking prizes like one of three Kia Rio cars, one of 50 Honda Ace Scooters, Huawei laptops, grocery vouchers, home appliances and much more!

“UnlockSummer is a chance for us at Vodacom to give back to our loyal customers over the festive period. This year, our customers can look forward to a summer campaign designed to reward them with cash, amazing prizes, gifts and benefits,” says Jorge Mendes, chief officer of consumer business at Vodacom.

As part of the UnlockSummer campaign, customers collect keys that unlock different levels of treasure chests to win prizes, as well as instant rewards and exclusive offers. Additionally, customers will be given Daily Unlocks to increase their chances of winning.