Brand SA throws its support behind small-business recovery

Brand South Africa is working with corporate SA to give much-needed financial and non-financial support to owners of small businesses, the energetic drivers of our economy. This support is needed now more than ever as the country continues to battle the effects of the pandemic, the midyear unrest and the high unemployment rate.

Among the small-business owners who have been supported by the initiative is Bongani Thamsanqa Gama, who runs Gamagraphy, a photography business. He is from Soweto and taught himself the craft, first by taking snaps at events for friends and family in his hometown, then progressing to photo shoots for big brands across the country.

Another is Nwabisa Kwesaba, founder of Kwakuhle Creations. She runs a luxury home fragrance business specialising in scented candles and reed diffusers. Kwakuhle is an expression of joy and all things beautiful, and their products are designed to beautify your spaces. The launch of the business was inspired by Kwesaba's love for the power of scents, beautiful things and creating lovely spaces.