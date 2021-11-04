How brands are keeping up with the customer

Maluleke says: "There is a clear shift towards thinking informed and inspired by the audience, with more available information about what people do and why they do it. That, combined with the increase in ways to reach those customers, means that we’re developing sharper tactics to influence their behaviours.

"We’re also much more interested in the right audience for the task, making every rand work harder as demonstrable effectiveness of marketing spend is increasingly important."

Casey says that with the use of data, brands should have a much clearer understanding of who they are trying to reach.

"The basics of defining audiences don’t really change. You want to generate demand and a desire for your brand in the hearts and minds of your target market. So, knowing who you’re trying to reach is critical.

"Strategic thinking has evolved in that the data and research tools we have available are more sophisticated. The definition of the audiences you are reaching is clearer and you can be more deliberate about engaging with those audiences in the spaces and places that are most suitable for the messaging you are trying to communicate."

A constant conundrum facing strategists is how to evaluate and make choices when it comes to media platforms, given the wide choice.

Maluleke says her approach is "to multiply the effect of a system of channels that maximises the impact of the communication". Evaluation, she says, is the critical function "of what will serve the objectives within the budget and that inspires creative exploration of how to relay the message".

Casey says thoughtful and tactical evaluation is important. "For brand engagement, media platforms need to ensure brand visibility and that you are in all the channels that all audiences engage with. You want to create reach and awareness in an impactful way that ultimately captures all audiences across the board. Brands need to gain as much reach to generate as much awareness as possible."

Ultimately it all comes down to how brand and marketing success is measured. It’s a dilemma that has faced marketers over the years and continues to do so.