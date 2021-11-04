BrandMapp reveals authentic resilience of SA’s middle class

The “2021 BrandMapp Authentic Resilience Report” in collaboration with The Resilience Factory is due to be released, and there’s a webinar on Thursday November 11 2021, from 11am to noon, where the storytellers and experts will unpack ground-breaking findings.

Lowe says: “Many don’t realise that authentic resilience is a critical life skill. It is the powerful ability to survive, thrive and grow in the face of stress, change, adversity and trauma. Everyone has the capacity to develop greater levels of authentic resilience. Understanding what it is, who has it and where it needs to be developed has impacts across all sectors of SA, from industry and corporates to educational institutions and communities.”

The webinar will present five common but misguided perceptions about resilience, as well as the 10 true characteristics that were converted by the BrandMapp survey into metrics and an index to define three “supergroups” of resilience – low, average and high.

Brandon de Kock, BrandMapp director of storytelling, says: “We’ll be presenting some of the results and insights at the webinar, and there will be some surprises, not least for those who think that resilience is just about bouncing back from hard knocks. We’re able to see the drivers of low resilience, and the drivers of high resilience. We’ve got the data to answer intriguing questions – for instance, are SA women more resilient than the men? Is it true that youth makes you more resilient? Does your money make you more resilient?

“We’ve all got plenty of assumptions and opinions, but what does the data say? Why is this relevant to businesses and brands? Whether they are your employees or your customers, people with higher resilience are going to be more successful and more wide-ranging in life. It stands to reason that they are going to do more, buy more and spend more.”

People with higher resilience (30% of respondents) have greater comfort levels with reaching inwards to face and reflect on their fears, worries and vulnerabilities. They also find it easier to reach out to get support or professional advice when things get tough. By contrast, those in the low resilience group (30% of respondents) struggle to share their feelings and thoughts, don’t like change and find it hard to recover from setbacks.