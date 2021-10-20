Financial Mail AdFocus Awards finalists

The shortlisted finalists for the 2021 FM AdFocus Awards have been announced. The winners across 15 categories will be celebrated as Advertising’s Game Changers at an event on November 24 2021.

With the state of our world having been changed permanently, this year’s entries demonstrated the zeal of agencies as well as clients’ readiness to move forward, says Tumi Rabanye, the 2021 FM AdFocus jury chair. “That was itself a demonstration of our theme for 2021: game changers. The theme permeated all our discussions when we were adjudicating, and we were not short of examples. We were moved and inspired by the entries, which invited reflection on what it takes to make it. What I concluded during the course of the adjudicating is that game changing should not be an occasion but sustained behaviour.”

Paying tribute to this year’s jurors in the three panels, Rabanye concedes that judging the FM AdFocus Awards is no small feat. “Both incumbents and new jurors showed up with rigor and impassioned views about deserving winners and how to take the industry forward.”

Commenting on this year’s finalists, Rabanye says there are worthy winners across all categories, demonstrating that a crisis can act as a catalyst to change the game for the long haul. “I’m excited about what 2021 showcases about the industry.”

Due to only one entry being received in the Small Agency of the Year category, the jurors elected not to announce a finalist or a winner in this category but have instead elected to make a special commendation, which will be announced at the awards.