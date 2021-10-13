Basic income grant an opportunity for brands

The basic income grant is on everybody’s lips at the moment. The South African government has been debating the pros and cons of the grant for as long as we have been a democracy. In August 2021, the government implemented a Covid-19 relief grant of R350, which some see as a precursor to the basic income grant.

There is still a long way to go before the basic income grant is implemented, with many aspects still be to be ironed out. One of the many questions being asked is how much recipients will receive. The answer depends largely on the objectives of the grant.

A recent green paper (Green Paper on Comprehensive Social Security and Retirement Reform [2021]), compiled by the social development department, outlined the monthly amounts required to achieve the following:

reduce hunger: R585;

elevate people above the poverty line: R850; and

improve the standard of living: R1,268.

The basic income grant will affect all South Africans, both employed and unemployed. You’ll either be on the side that receives the grant, or on the side that is funding it through increased taxes (assuming that’s the solution to the funding quandary).

If the introduction of the basic income grant means that recipients will start thinking more long-term, what does this mean for brands and business?

This amount is more than just financial assistance to unemployed South Africans, it could also be their doorway to a world of products, brands, services and aspirations they had never considered before.

Those who earn R20 to R50 a day, doing odd jobs, is only thinking of their day-to-day struggles. Do I have enough money to feed myself and my family? Can I afford some kerosene to keep the house warm? Do I have enough for the taxi ride home? They are thinking short-term, in the “now”. Tomorrow takes a backseat because today is not guaranteed.

But if they had enough to ensure today is taken care of, and some left over to plan for tomorrow, what might be different?

We wanted to find out, so we surveyed potential basic income grant recipients to ask them what they would do with a monthly grant of R1,268. Our poll included unemployed consumers aged 18 to 64. We gave them an extensive list of options, from buying a new cellphone, contributing to a stokvel, renovating their home and opening a savings account to eating out at restaurants.