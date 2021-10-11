Brand SA promotes free online toolkit to market the country

Brand SA, the official custodian of the country’s brand, has built and maintained a strong brand reputation for SA, domestically and internationally. This has contributed to SA’s competitiveness on a global stage.

As part of the effort to keep building on this reputation, the organisation has made its corporate identity toolkit available to help domestic and international stakeholders in business, the government and civil society align themselves with the nation brand elements.

The free online resources are available as a public service to ensure a consistent and distinctive image for the SA brand and include the country logo; guidelines for marketing; event branding; and additional information, facts, videos and more than 3,000 high-quality images.

“As a nation that celebrates knowledge and empowerment, it's up to each and every one of us to own how the country is perceived and experienced locally, regionally and internationally,” says Brand SA acting CEO Sithembile Ntombela.

“For this reason, we have this collection of professional resources available to encourage all South Africans to use them when and where they can.”