Has decision-making yet shifted to millennial marketers?

There are now more than eleven million millennial global decision-makers on LinkedIn alone, and 73% of millennials in the workforce are now involved in either influencing or making buying decisions for their companies.

Naturally, millennial marketers are best suited to speak to millennial consumers. So, how are brands catering to the millennial generation? What role does content marketing, mobile technology, data analytics and authenticity play in speaking to this hard-to-satisfy audience? And, how are millennial marketers revolutionising the market?

We’ll explore the role that millennial marketers play in the current marketing landscape and what this means for leading brands and their future strategies. Join us for this exciting online event Financial Mail Redzone in discussion: As the world’s largest generation, has the decision-making yet shifted to millennial marketers?

Moderated by Arye Kellman, CCO of TILT, panellists include:

Sibu Mabena - founder, Duma Collective

Faheem Chaudhry - partner and managing director, M&C Saatchi Abel

Refilwe Maluleke - managing director, Yellowwood

Date: 26 October 2021

Time: 09h00

