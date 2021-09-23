Threading together Africa’s consumers

A pan-African consumer survey by data analytics and branding consultancy Kantar reveals what the company calls a new, infectious sense of shared identity that’s bringing Africans together, redefining what being African means to its people, inspiring bolder aspirations and igniting a sense of urgency for growth.

The study provides a mine of new data for SA brands doing or wanting to do business in the continent.

In recent years many local brands, not understanding the complexities, the nuances and the vagaries of other African markets, have packed up and left the continent, some with their tails between their legs.

Ken Gichinga, chief economist at Kenyan consultancy Mentoria Economics, told The Africa Report website that many SA firms have replicated business models that worked for them in their home market without considering the habits and tastes of consumers beyond their borders.

Kantar’s "Africa Life" report says technology is transforming the continent "at a staggering pace", opening new opportunities and augmenting existing ones. The future of Africa, says the study, is being rapidly reshaped by the digital creativity of its people, especially that of younger generations. "No prospective view or growth is possible without a thorough understanding of how digital is reshaping African lifestyles. Connected consumers want more. The world is a global village and Africa a compound," says the report.

Kantar says consumers are also turning as much outwards as inwards. "They increasingly look for products and messages they can relate to, experiences that connect with who they truly are, messaging that resonates with what they care [about] and the environment they live in. Being African has a new meaning. Culture is the new marketing currency."