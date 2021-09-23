News & Insights

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper tops the rest

23 September 2021 - 05:00
A Pick n Pay smart shopper kiosk. Picture: Alaister Russell
Pick n Pay Smart Shopper is the most used loyalty programme in SA, beating the Clicks ClubCard programme into second place. Eighty percent of South Africans use the Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper programme.

This has emerged in the 2021 "Truth & BrandMapp SA Loyalty Whitepaper", which examines the loyalty habits of more than 33,000 SA adults with a gross monthly household income of R10,000 or more.

The Dis-Chem Benefit programme finishes third and Checkers Xtra Savings is in fourth place.

