Pick n Pay Smart Shopper tops the rest
23 September 2021 - 05:00
Pick n Pay Smart Shopper is the most used loyalty programme in SA, beating the Clicks ClubCard programme into second place. Eighty percent of South Africans use the Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper programme.
This has emerged in the 2021 "Truth & BrandMapp SA Loyalty Whitepaper", which examines the loyalty habits of more than 33,000 SA adults with a gross monthly household income of R10,000 or more.
The Dis-Chem Benefit programme finishes third and Checkers Xtra Savings is in fourth place.
