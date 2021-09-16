News & Insights adfocus New reign at King James The acquisition of a local advertising and marketing group by global advisory firm Accenture may be the start of a big new trend in this field, because it is becoming clear that the vital role of creativity does not always have a seat at the business table

The acquisition of the King James advertising and marketing group by global advisory firm Accenture is set to change the way brand communication is viewed in SA. It could, in time, yield more linkups between big business consultancies and advertising and marketing agencies.

The deal is still awaiting Competition Commission approval. It will put increased pressure on traditional agencies to change their thinking to meet accelerating digital demands as well as offering more tangible and measurable business ideas...