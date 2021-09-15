Market segmentation: New market growth is targeted

History shows that a boom tends to follow a recession. While the uptick may be slow to tick over, when it picks up momentum, it unfurls like the Protea seed after the wildfire. How then do we prepare for a full new bloom?

To be effective and efficient marketers in SA, we need to harness the power of market segmentation or Socio-economic Measure (SEM) segmentation, which replaced Living Standards Measures.

SEMs are a powerful tool to help us understand living realities, and the most critical in market intelligence and insights teams to fuse data and pull through the golden thread from multiple data sources.

Marketers must maintain a grasp on the realities of shifting markets during tough times. Brand custodians need to understand peoples’ moves and mindsets through market lows and in response, power up their brands to shape solutions.

The imperative to see ahead can at times feel like a heavy burden but market segmentation provides robust consumer intelligence to better carry the load. This is important for media strategists as they are looked to for tighter targeting.

Valuable answers are in SA market and audience data which is available in the SEM market segmentation model. This intelligence source provides strategists with reliable media audience measurement and reporting.