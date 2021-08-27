News & Insights

Brand SA launches the Business Edition as part of its 10th anniversary celebration

Brand SA will collaborate with a number of corporates to support SMEs in SA

27 August 2021 - 10:00
Sponsored
Picture: SUPPLIED/BRAND SA
Picture: SUPPLIED/BRAND SA

Brand SA, the marketing agency for the country, celebrates 10 years in driving active citizenship in the country with the launch of Business Edition that aims to support small businesses during this economic tough time. They continue to partner with private sector and small business supporting entities to help in the much-needed economic recovery. 

For SA SMEs, already having to contend with a contracting economy, Covid-19 is putting further pressure on their operations. Lockdown measures have caused revenues in many SMEs to fall precipitously and the majority report that they are being forced to cut back on business spending to survive. 

For this reason, real sustainable opportunities for small businesses are needed as they are the bloodline of any economy. Brand SA partnered with the Business Exchange early in the year in a series of workshops aimed at helping small businesses, and worked with FedEx, who through the support of one of its foundations provided grants for SMEs that showed potential.

Brand SA supports SMEs through leadership and networking sessions

SPONSORED | Brand SA partnered with the Business Exchange and FedEx for a series of business workshops
4 months ago

As part of the 10-year celebration of the Play Your Part programme launched to create social positive change in the country, Brand SA is launching the #BusinessEdition focused on empowering small businesses and getting South Africans back at work. 

Brand SA will collaborate with a number of corporates to support SMEs in SA with a wide range of offerings such as training sessions, business workshops, business seminars/webinars and grants. 

This article was paid for by Brand SA.

