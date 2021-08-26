Online shopping: what customers want

In a windfall for fast-moving consumer brands, SA’s e-commerce market has increased substantially since the start of the pandemic, but its potential to double to 5.6% of the total retail market can be reached if e-tailers fix issues with their customers’ online experience.

This is the key finding of the third annual "SA Digital Customer Experience Report". Customer experience refers to, among other things, e-tailers’ trustworthiness, ease of use, security, delivery and after-sales support.

Collectively, these factors are estimated to cost e-tailers R11.95bn in lost sales. The report shows that, coupled with a R20.4bn loss because of frequent cart abandonment, more than R30bn is being left on the table, coincidentally the same rand value as the entire e-commerce sector. Ninety-six percent of the 2,000 respondents said they would spend more online if they had a better experience with e-tailers.

Charlie Stewart, CEO of online marketing agency Rogerwilco, says: "The opportunity cost is pretty clear; consumers expect a higher level of experience from brands that they buy from online. This could in part be because they have become used to the customer experience of an Amazon or Takealot. These brands have set a high bar and local e-tailers need to up their online game if they are to convert the huge appetite among consumers for online shopping into rands and cents."