Media buying strategy: back to quality — not quantity

As advertising and marketing budgets have shrunk over the past year, many brands — mostly in the fast-moving consumer goods space — hope to reach ears and eyes using high-discount bulk media buying.

In the words of one big agency, they are "trawling for tonnage".

That new operating landscape is putting smaller media agencies under greater pressure to deliver smarter, and bespoke, options for brands with less cash to throw around.

Media agency UM SA MD Kevin Ndinguri tells the FM: "You now have to find the right mix of both qualitative and quantitative strategy to connect with audiences.

"A stronger focus on data, analytics and digital transformation has meant that being able to deal with the volumes of information constantly flowing in from all manner of channels is important, and finding the right data is critical to informing strategy."